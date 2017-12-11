Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Finds end zone against Redskins

Gordon carried 22 times for 78 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's win over the Redskins. He added one catch (on three targets) for five yards.

Gordon's score came on a one-yard run in the third quarter that effectively iced the game for Los Angeles. While the third-year running back has netted a disappointing 3.3 yards-per-carry average over his last five outings, his usage is tough to ignore, as he is on pace for 282 carries this season. Up next for Gordon is a Chiefs defense that ranked 30th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game entering Week 14. With the Chargers on an absolute roll offensively, Gordon is a nice option in standard fantasy formats for Week 15.