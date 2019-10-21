Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Finds end zone but performs poorly

Gordon rushed the ball 16 times for 32 yards in Week 7 against the Titans. He also added two receptions for -3 yards but did manage to find the end zone.

The Chargers tried to get Gordon into a rhythm early on, forcing him 12 of his 16 carries in the first half. However, he managed just 28 rushing yards on those attempts, causing the team to move away from the run game after halftime. In addition to the poor efficiency, Gordon also lost a fumble at the goal-line with 19 seconds remaining in the the game to secure defeat for the Chargers. While he has clearly been the team's top back over Austin Ekeler since returning in Week 5 against Denver, Gordon has averaged just 2.25 yards per carry. Given his critical error in Week 7 and his inability to hit long runs, it wouldn't be particularly surprising to see the Chargers turn more to Austin Ekeler in Week 8 against the Bears.