Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Finishes with 120 total yards
Gordon carried the ball 19 times for 58 yards and a touchdown, and also caught all four of his targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 26-10 win over the Raiders.
Gordon probably should have tallied a receiving touchdown on a brilliantly drawn out screen play in the second quarter, but he ran into his own offensive lineman near the 10-yard line. Thankfully for fantasy owners, Gordon was able to convert on a goal line carry later in the drive, tallying his sixth touchdown in five weeks. The star running back inexplicably wasn't used during the team's final drive which took place over 11 plays and exceeded five minutes, but reports afterwards didn't hint at Gordon suffering any sort of injury. Still, it'll go down as another game in which Gordon tallied over 100 total yards, the third time he's accomplished the feat in the first five weeks of the season, further solidifying his status as one of the game's best fantasy options at running back.
