Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Finishes with just 42 total yards
Gordon carried the ball 16 times for 27 yards and also caught five passes for 15 yards in the 20-17 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.
Weird doesn't begin to describe Sunday's game for Gordon. While the former first-round pick saw the most carries of any Chargers' running back, undrafted rookie free agent Austin Ekeler still managed to scamper for 42 yards on 10 carries, with a handful of them coming late in the game as the Chargers were attempting to ice away the win. And while Gordon did lead the team in targets, Ekeler also caught five passes, converting them into 77 receiving yards and two touchdowns. A critical fourth quarter fumble by Ekeler will likely halt any hope of rookie running back taking over as the defacto starter, but Sunday's performance certainly should be an eye-opener for Gordon fantasy owners hoping to ride his usually large workload to the promise land.
