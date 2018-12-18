Chargers' Melvin Gordon: 'Full speed' in Tuesday's practice

Coach Anthony Lynn said Gordon (knee) was "full speed" at Tuesday's practice, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Whether that translates to full participation remains to be seen, but the description of Gordon lines up with Williams' own report from earlier Tuesday, when the running back was "moving well." Because Austin Ekeler (head/neck) remains in the concussion protocol, the Chargers backfield seems to be trending toward Gordon in the lead role, with Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome available for the occasional touch Saturday against the Ravens.

