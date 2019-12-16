Play

Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Fumbles twice in blowout loss

Gordon carried seven times for 28 yards and caught five of seven targets for an additional 36 yards during Sunday's 39-10 loss to the Vikings. He also lost two fumbles.

Gordon's fumbles set up a pair of Minnesota scores as they built a large lead, and he appeared to be benched for a brief period of time after the second turnover. Furthermore, his workload was rather limited anyway because of the lopsided nature of the game, though he did set a new season high for receiving yards in a game. Gordon had recorded at least 80 scrimmage yards in each of the last five games and should fare better in next Sunday's home matchup against the Raiders.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories