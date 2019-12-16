Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Fumbles twice in blowout loss
Gordon carried seven times for 28 yards and caught five of seven targets for an additional 36 yards during Sunday's 39-10 loss to the Vikings. He also lost two fumbles.
Gordon's fumbles set up a pair of Minnesota scores as they built a large lead, and he appeared to be benched for a brief period of time after the second turnover. Furthermore, his workload was rather limited anyway because of the lopsided nature of the game, though he did set a new season high for receiving yards in a game. Gordon had recorded at least 80 scrimmage yards in each of the last five games and should fare better in next Sunday's home matchup against the Raiders.
