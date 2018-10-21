Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Game-time decision
Gordon (hamstring) will give it a try pre-game, but if there is any doubt, the Chargers will protect him, according to Ian Rapoport.
Per Rapoport, there isn't a lot of optimism, but the team will see how he feels. Should Gordon miss the game, Austin Ekeler should be in for a larger role.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Heading towards game-time decision•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Late addition to injury report•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Limited Friday, but avoids injury report•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Touchdown binge continues in win•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Finishes with 120 total yards•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Totals 159 yards in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 7 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Instant Reaction: Hyde trade fallout
While Carlos Hyde's arrival in Jacksonville spells ominous news for Leonard Fournette and T.J....
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Injury reaction: Lynch out
With Marshawn Lynch out for at least the next month - and potentially even longer - Chris Towers...