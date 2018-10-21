Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Game-time decision

Gordon (hamstring) will give it a try pre-game, but if there is any doubt, the Chargers will protect him, according to Ian Rapoport.

Per Rapoport, there isn't a lot of optimism, but the team will see how he feels. Should Gordon miss the game, Austin Ekeler should be in for a larger role.

