Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Gets questionable tag for Week 9
The Chargers are listing Gordon (hamstring) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Ricky Henne of the team's official site reports.
Coming out of the Chargers' Week 8 bye, Gordon turned in limited practices Wednesday and Thursday before advancing to full participation Friday. That seemingly bodes well for his chances of playing this weekend, though the Chargers may have affixed the questionable tag to Gordon after a late setback with the hamstring resulted in him being scratched ahead of their Week 7 game against the Titans in London. Assuming Gordon steers clear of any last-second problems with his hamstring this time around, he should be ready to handle his usual three-down workload once Sunday arrives. Gordon's return would result in a lighter role for Austin Ekeler, who earned the starting assignment in the game Gordon missed.
