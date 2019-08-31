Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Given permission to seek trade

Gordon and his representation were given permission by the Chargers to seek a trade, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This is a major bit of news, as Gordon and his representation allegedly attempted to find a trade partner at the beginning of August, only for the Chargers to shut it down. Rapoport noted that the star running back could choose to return to the Chargers, but this is a significant step in a contract holdout that has seemingly had little movement for the better part of training camp. The 26-year-old was already expected to holdout into the regular season in an effort to secure a long-term contract, so until a trade occurs, assume the fantasy-friendly RB will miss at least some portion of the 2019 campaign.