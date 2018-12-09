Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Has chance to play Week 15

Gordon (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Bengals but could be ready to play in the Chargers' Thursday night game in Kansas City in Week 15, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Gordon will be sidelined for the second straight contest while recovering from an MCL sprain of his right knee, an injury that was always expected to sideline him for multiple games. Despite the quick turnaround for the Week 15 contest, the Chargers apparently have some optimism that Gordon might be able to go, even though he has yet to practice in any fashion since sustaining the injury. Gordon's activity in what will likely be light practices Monday and Tuesday should provide more of a hint as to which direction his status is trending in leading up to the matchup with the AFC West's top two teams.