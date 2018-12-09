Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Has chance to play Week 15
Gordon (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Bengals but could be ready to play in the Chargers' Thursday night game in Kansas City in Week 15, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Gordon will be sidelined for the second straight contest while recovering from an MCL sprain of his right knee, an injury that was always expected to sideline him for multiple games. Despite the quick turnaround for the Week 15 contest, the Chargers apparently have some optimism that Gordon might be able to go, even though he has yet to practice in any fashion since sustaining the injury. Gordon's activity in what will likely be light practices Monday and Tuesday should provide more of a hint as to which direction his status is trending in leading up to the matchup with the AFC West's top two teams.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Officially ruled out•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Still not practicing•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Sits out another practice•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Could be ready for Week 14•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Officially out for Week 13•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
LIVE: Week 14 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Mailbag
Chris Towers goes through reader questions to answer some of the most pressing heading into...