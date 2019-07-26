Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Headed for lengthy holdout

Gordon's holdout may stretch into the regular season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Gordon is absent from the start of training camp and already has informed the Chargers he'll demand a trade if he doesn't receive a new contract. The team presumably is willing to discuss an extension, but recent comments from general manager Tom Telesco suggest the two sides aren't close to reaching a deal. "I always look at the player's side, so I can see it," Telesco said. "It doesn't mean I agree with it, but I can kind of see what his thought process is." In the meantime, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson will get most of the first-team reps at training camp.

