Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Headed for lengthy holdout
Gordon's holdout may stretch into the regular season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Gordon is absent from the start of training camp and already has informed the Chargers he'll demand a trade if he doesn't receive a new contract. The team presumably is willing to discuss an extension, but recent comments from general manager Tom Telesco suggest the two sides aren't close to reaching a deal. "I always look at the player's side, so I can see it," Telesco said. "It doesn't mean I agree with it, but I can kind of see what his thought process is." In the meantime, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson will get most of the first-team reps at training camp.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Absence from camp official•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Holding out from camp•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Moving closer to holdout•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Still working toward extension•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Could skip regular-season games•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Preparing for holdout or trade•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Camp News: Shepard out with thumb injury
Sterling Shepard fractured his thumb on the first day of practice for the Giants. Chris Towers...
-
Who to draft in every slot in PPR
How should you start your draft? We've got you covered with a team-building strategy from slots...
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR
Drafting Saquon Barkley at No. 1 overall in PPR is easy. But Jamey Eisenberg shows you what...
-
Picking No. 2 in PPR
The first round is easy if you're picking second. It's the decisions in Rounds 2 and 3 that...
-
Picking No. 3 in PPR
The No. 3 pick offers the security of knowing you'll get a stud running back, but it's not...
-
Picking No. 4 in PPR
Picking fourth is an enviable spot in 2019, as you can sit back and nab whichever elite running...