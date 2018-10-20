Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Heading towards game-time decision

Gordon (hamstring) is likely to be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Titans in London, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gordon was downgraded to questionable earlier Saturday after initially not receiving an injury designation. The Chargers also signed running back Detrez Newsome for depth purposes, which is hardly a good sign for Gordon's potential availability. Kickoff for Sunday's game is at 9:30 a.m. EDT, so fantasy owners will need to be ready for a potential lineup change come morning. Should the 25-year-old be unable to suit up, Austin Ekeler figures to be in line for a heavy workload against the Titans.