Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Held in check versus Broncos

Gordon carried 18 times for 38 yards and caught one of four targets for 6 yards in Sunday's 21-0 win over the Broncos.

Gordon managed a long gain of 21 yards in this one, but he recorded just 17 yards with the rest of his carries against the stout Denver front. He was unable to make an impact as a pass catcher either, notching just one short gain through the air after recording nine grabs a week ago. His tough day can be attributed to a difficult matchup and there should be more room to run next week against the Patriots.