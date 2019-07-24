Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Holding out from camp
Gordon informed the Chargers he won't report to training camp, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports that Gordon will stay in Florida while his teammates report Wednesday to training camp. The Chargers can fine him for each day he's absent, though it wouldn't be the best idea if they still have serious interest in signing him to an extension. Earlier in July, Gordon's agent said there's a "strong possibility" the running back could extend his holdout into the regular season if he doesn't receive a new contract before Week 1. In the meantime, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson are in line for the majority of first-team reps at training camp.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Moving closer to holdout•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Still working toward extension•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Could skip regular-season games•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Preparing for holdout or trade•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Wants new contract•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Plans to stay with Chargers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 rankings, sleepers: Target Winston
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Mayfield rising
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Reviewing our 12-team PPR experts mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our 12-team PPR experts draft, featuring analysts from ESPN, Yahoo,...
-
QB Tiers 2.0
Should you chase Patrick Mahomes' ridiculous 2018? Dave Richard shows you how to approach the...
-
WR Tiers 2.0
It's a passing league. Is Fantasy football a wide receiver's game? Dave Richard shows you how...
-
TE Tiers 2.0
You can get wide receiver production from the tight end position, but it's going to cost you....