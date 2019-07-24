Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Holding out from camp

Gordon informed the Chargers he won't report to training camp, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports that Gordon will stay in Florida while his teammates report Wednesday to training camp. The Chargers can fine him for each day he's absent, though it wouldn't be the best idea if they still have serious interest in signing him to an extension. Earlier in July, Gordon's agent said there's a "strong possibility" the running back could extend his holdout into the regular season if he doesn't receive a new contract before Week 1. In the meantime, Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson are in line for the majority of first-team reps at training camp.

