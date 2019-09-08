Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Holdout may last thru late November
Gordon's holdout has a chance to last until late November, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Per NFL rules, Gordon must report to the Chargers 30 days before the end of the regular season to ensure that his contract doesn't toll for this year and allows him to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason. In essence, he'll have to join his teammates Week 13 as they prepare for a Dec. 1 divisional matchup at Denver. Schefter's report comes on the heels of Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noting Gordon is expected to come back in a window that spans "Week 6 though Week 8," so this situation may be resolved well before the end of November.
