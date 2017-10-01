Play

Chargers' Melvin Gordon: In uniform Sunday

Gordon (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Gordon, who the Chargers listed as a full practice participant Friday, will suit up Sunday, as expected. In the process, he'll take aim at an Eagles defense that has held opponents to an average of 75 rushing yards per game to date.

