Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Inactive for Week 7 contest

Gordon (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans in London.

Gordon avoided an injury designation heading into the weekend after the hamstring issue limited his participation in Friday's practice, but the Chargers downgraded him to questionable after checking in on his condition a day later. After taking part in a pre-game workout early Sunday, Gordon's hamstring apparently still proved problematic, prompting the Chargers to hold him out for the first time all season. With Gordon in street clothes, change-of-pace back Austin Ekeler will step into a lead role in the backfield and could prove to be a capable replacement after averaging 6.4 yards per carry while adding 14 receptions for 207 yards and three scores through the first six weeks of the season. Rookies Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome will be available behind Ekeler in depth roles.

