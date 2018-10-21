Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Inactive for Week 7 contest
Gordon (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans in London.
Gordon avoided an injury designation heading into the weekend after the hamstring issue limited his participation in Friday's practice, but the Chargers downgraded him to questionable after checking in on his condition a day later. After taking part in a pre-game workout early Sunday, Gordon's hamstring apparently still proved problematic, prompting the Chargers to hold him out for the first time all season. With Gordon in street clothes, change-of-pace back Austin Ekeler will step into a lead role in the backfield and could prove to be a capable replacement after averaging 6.4 yards per carry while adding 14 receptions for 207 yards and three scores through the first six weeks of the season. Rookies Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome will be available behind Ekeler in depth roles.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Game-time decision•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Heading towards game-time decision•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Late addition to injury report•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Limited Friday, but avoids injury report•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Touchdown binge continues in win•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Finishes with 120 total yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 7 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Instant Reaction: Hyde trade fallout
While Carlos Hyde's arrival in Jacksonville spells ominous news for Leonard Fournette and T.J....
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Injury reaction: Lynch out
With Marshawn Lynch out for at least the next month - and potentially even longer - Chris Towers...