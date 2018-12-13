Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Inactive Thursday
Gordon (knee) is officially inactive for Thursday night's game against the Chiefs.
With Austin Ekeler (neck/concussion) also out, Justin Jackson is in line to head the Chargers' Week 15 backfield, with Detrez Newsome and Troymaine Pope available to work in complementary/reserve duties.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Will not play Thursday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Trending toward missing Thursday's game•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Looking like no-go Thursday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Uphill battle to play•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Officially questionable for Week 15•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Turns in limited practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...