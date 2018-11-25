Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Intends to play Sunday

Gordon (knee/hamstring) is listed as questionable but plans to play Sunday against the Cardinals, despite some organizational interest in resting him for maintenance purposes, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It sounds like Gordon, who was was a limited practice participant both Thursday and Friday, will suit up and avoid his second absence of the season. However, the Chargers' supposed interest in resting Gordon could cloud his potential to handle a normal workload, which may render him a less appealing option than usual in DFS contests. Gordon still represents a must-start option in just about every season-long format, but fantasy managers will still want to verify his status prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. EST kickoff. If the Chargers choose to act conservatively with Gordon's usage this weekend, Austin Ekeler would benefit from added work out of the backfield.