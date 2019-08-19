Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Keeping in shape
Gordon is staying in football shape while awaiting a resolution on his holdout for a new contract, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. "[I'm] just waiting on the call," Gordon said Monday.
There doesn't seem to be lack of confidence in Gordon's comments. Rather, he's doing his due diligence while his representatives and the Chargers work on the business side of the game. Gordon is seeking a deal that approaches those of the top-3 running backs -- at least $13 million per season and $20-plus million in guarantees. His performance when on the field seems to warrant a pay raise, but he's also missed nine games through four pro campaigns. This final aspect may the point of contention in negotiations, which Gordon is willing to let go into the regular season.
