Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Keeps building momentum in loss

Gordon rushed 22 times for 108 yards and a touchdown and secured his only target for 25 yards in the Chargers' 26-24 loss to the Raiders on Thursday.

Gordon led all rushers on the night in ground yards, as he continues to ascend back to the high bar he's previously set for himself. The fifth-year back now has three rushing scores over the last two games, and Thursday's 100-yard effort was the first of his truncated campaign. Gordon has also encouragingly logged at least 20 carries in back-to-back games just four days apart, and he'll look to come back even stronger after the extended layoff in a Week 11 Monday night showdown with the Chiefs on Nov. 18.