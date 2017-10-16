Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Keeps rolling in Week 6

Gordon rushed 25 times for 83 yards and one touchdown while catching nine of 12 targets for 67 yards and another touchdown during Sunday's 17-16 victory over the Raiders.

The Chargers' coaching staff was clearly paying attention when Gordon complained about his minimal usage at the beginning of October, as Gordon has now received 45 carries and 20 targets in his two games since. Perhaps it isn't a coincidence that Los Angeles -- a team that was winless through the season's first four games -- emerged victorious from each of these contests. After all, last season this same team was 4-2 in games where Gordon saw 20-plus carries, but just 1-6 otherwise. While there's certainly merit to the notion that Gordon will naturally see more carries in games the Chargers are leading and thus are more likely to win, it nonetheless would seem wise for Los Angeles management to continue leaning on the Wisconsin product as the centerpiece of its offensive attack moving forward.