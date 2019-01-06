Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Key touchdown in wild-card upset
Gordon rushed 17 times for 40 yards and a touchdown and secured his only target for three yards in the Chargers' 23-17 wild-card win over the Ravens on Sunday.
Unsurprisingly, Gordon found running room to be at a premium throughout the afternoon, but he was able to squirt through a lane on a play that would prove to be the difference in the game. The star running back battled back from a left knee injury that forced his exit from the contest at one point, and he crossed the goal line on 4th down from one yard out early in the fourth quarter to extend the Chargers' lead to 20-3 at the time, pending Michael Badgley's extra point. A play earlier, Gordon had originally been ruled as having broken the plane before the ground caused him to lose control of the ball, but that call was ultimately reversed on replay review. Assuming no further setbacks with his knee, Gordon should naturally play a pivotal role versus the Patriots in next Sunday's divisional playoff clash.
