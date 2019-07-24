Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Lands on Reserve/Did Not Report list

Gordon has been placed on the Chargers' Reserve/Did Not Report list.

With Gordon not reporting for the start of training camp due to a contract dispute, the team made the move Wednesday for roster management purposes. The running back is thus in the early stages of a holdout that ideally won't be a protracted one. In his absence, backups Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson will be in line to see added practice reps, but neither are a threat to supplant Gordon, who is coming off the most efficient effort of his pro career, a 12-game run in 2018 in which he logged a 5.1 yards per carry average en route to racking up 14 total TDs.