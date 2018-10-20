Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Late addition to injury report
Gordon (hamstring) has been added to the injury report as questionable ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Titans, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.
A hamstring injury left Gordon limited at Friday's practice, but he was ultimately not placed on the final injury report. However, the Chargers added him to the report as a precautionary measure Saturday. It is unclear if the big time back has suffered any type of setback. With Sunday's game being in London it will be important to check on his status ahead of the 9:30 a.m. EDT kickoff. Should things take a turn for the worse, Austin Ekeler would be in line to replace him at running back.
