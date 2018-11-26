Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Likely facing multi-game absence

Gordon (knee) was diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain following Sunday's 45-10 win over the Cardinals and is expected to miss multiple games, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Chargers haven't confirmed Rapoport's report, but if Gordon is in fact dealing with a second-degree sprain, he'll may need several weeks to recover from the injury. That puts his availability for at least Sunday's game against the Steelers in major jeopardy, though Rapoport notes the Chargers anticipate Gordon will be back to full strength before the postseason. In any event, Gordon's shaky health makes Austin Ekeler a must-add option in any fantasy league where he's still available. Justin Jackson could also see a slight bump in usage behind Ekeler, as was the case when Gordon sat out the Chargers' Week 7 win over the Titans in London.