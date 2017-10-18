Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Limited due to shoulder injury

Gordon (shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Gordon looked perfectly healthy in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Dolphins, taking 34 touches (including nine catches) for 150 yards and two touchdowns while playing 89 percent of the offensive snaps. It's no surprise to see him a bit nicked up after handling that kind of workload, but his ability to get in a limited practice suggests he'll be available for Sunday's difficult matchup with the Broncos. The Denver defense limited Gordon to 54 yards on 18 carries in Week 1, but he made up for it (at least to fantasy owners) with five catches for 25 yards and a touchdown on six targets.