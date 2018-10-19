Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Limited Friday, but avoids injury report
Gordon was limited at Friday's practice because of a hamstring injury, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports. Despite his limitations, Gordon won't be listed on the Chargers' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans in London.
While Gordon's activity level at Friday's practice raises an eyebrow, it doesn't seem there is any cause for concern at this time, as head coach Anthony Lynn said the Chargers were just proceeding cautiously with the running back. Those planning to include Gordon in weekly fantasy lineups will still want to keep tabs on his status leading up to game time, with kickoff coming at 9:30 a.m. EDT. If Gordon's status takes a turn for the worse and he ends up limited in Week 7 or ruled out for the contest, Austin Ekeler would see a boost in activity.
