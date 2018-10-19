Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Limited Friday, but not on injury report
Gordon was limited at Friday's practice because of a hamstring injury, according to Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site, but he is not listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Titans.
While Gordon's activity at Friday's practice raises an eyebrow, it does not seem there is much more cause for concern at this time, as head coach Anthony Lynn said the Chargers were just taking the cautious route. Those planning to include Gordon in this week's fantasy lineups will still want to keep tabs on his status leading up to game time, particularly with Sunday's game being played in London and kicking off at at 9:30 AM ET. If Gordon's status takes a turn for the worse and he is either limited or ruled out for Week 7, Austin Ekeler would be in line to see a boost in activity.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Touchdown binge continues in win•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Finishes with 120 total yards•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Totals 159 yards in win•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Scores touchdown in loss•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Listed as full participant•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Suffers upper body injury in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 7, including some old guys...
-
Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
What you missed: Cook, Crowell in doubt
Dalvin Cook's recovery from a hamstring injury may have taken another turn for the worse Thursday....
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...