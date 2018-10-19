Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Limited Friday, but not on injury report

Gordon was limited at Friday's practice because of a hamstring injury, according to Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site, but he is not listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Titans.

While Gordon's activity at Friday's practice raises an eyebrow, it does not seem there is much more cause for concern at this time, as head coach Anthony Lynn said the Chargers were just taking the cautious route. Those planning to include Gordon in this week's fantasy lineups will still want to keep tabs on his status leading up to game time, particularly with Sunday's game being played in London and kicking off at at 9:30 AM ET. If Gordon's status takes a turn for the worse and he is either limited or ruled out for Week 7, Austin Ekeler would be in line to see a boost in activity.