Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Limited Thursday
Gordon (knee) was limited at practice Thursday.
Gordon is an addition to the Chargers' Week 3 injury report, thus making his status worth monitoring as Sunday's game against the Chiefs approaches. So far there's nothing to suggest that the running back's Week 3 status is in any peril, but we'll let you know if that assessment changes.
