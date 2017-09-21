Play

Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Limited Thursday

Gordon (knee) was limited at practice Thursday.

Gordon is an addition to the Chargers' Week 3 injury report, thus making his status worth monitoring as Sunday's game against the Chiefs approaches. So far there's nothing to suggest that the running back's Week 3 status is in any peril, but we'll let you know if that assessment changes.

