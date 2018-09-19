Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Listed as full participant
Gordon (neck) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.
This accounts for the unspecified upper-body injury Gordon suffered during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 31-20 win over the Bills. His full participation Wednesday suggests he'll be fine for a difficult Week 3 contest against the Rams.
