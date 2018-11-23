Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Listed as questionable for Week 12
Gordon (hamstring/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Gordon's status will thus need to be tracked as Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff approaches. If he's limited or out Sunday, Austin Ekeler would be next in line for carries, with Justin Jackson in reserve.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Added to injury report•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Piles up 156 scrimmage yards•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Totals 165 yards in win•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Rushes for 100 yards, touchdown in win•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Set to play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 12, including a breakout...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12