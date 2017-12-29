Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Listed as questionable for Week 17

Gordon (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

We'd expect Gordon to give it a go Sunday, with the Chargers still in the playoff hunt, but that may not be confirmed until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff, upon the release of the team's Week 17 inactives. Per ESPN's Eric D. Williams,Gordon appeared to be moving okay Friday while running routes at practice, which offers a nugget to support the notion that the running back should be able to tough things out in Week 17.