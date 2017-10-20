Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Listed as questionable this week

Gordon (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

While it's still advisable to confirm Gordon's Week 7 status as Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff approaches, we suspect that he'll be a go this weekend, given that coach Anthony Lynn relayed Thursday that the shoulder soreness which limited Gordon at practice this week is not viewed as a serious issue. That's a notion echoed by Jack Wang of the Daily News, who indicated Thursday that the running back remains on track to play Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories