Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Listed as questionable this week
Gordon (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after practicing in a limited fashion all week.
While it's still advisable to confirm Gordon's Week 7 status as Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff approaches, we suspect that he'll be a go this weekend, given that coach Anthony Lynn relayed Thursday that the shoulder soreness which limited Gordon at practice this week is not viewed as a serious issue. That's a notion echoed by Jack Wang of the Daily News, who indicated Thursday that the running back remains on track to play Sunday.
