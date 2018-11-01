Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Logs another limited practice Thursday
Gordon (hamstring) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Back-to-back practices, albeit in a limited fashion, put Gordon on the right track as Sunday's game against the Seahawks approaches. We'll revisit his status no later than Friday afternoon, upon the release of the team's final Week 9 injury report. Ideally, he'll approach the weekend minus an injury designation, given that the Chargers are kicking off at 4:05 ET on Sunday.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Candidate to return Sunday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Expected back after bye week•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Inactive for Week 7 contest•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Game-time decision•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Heading towards game-time decision•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 things to know
The fallout from the trade deadline headlines this week's things to know.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...