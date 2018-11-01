Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Logs another limited practice Thursday

Gordon (hamstring) remained limited at practice Thursday.

Back-to-back practices, albeit in a limited fashion, put Gordon on the right track as Sunday's game against the Seahawks approaches. We'll revisit his status no later than Friday afternoon, upon the release of the team's final Week 9 injury report. Ideally, he'll approach the weekend minus an injury designation, given that the Chargers are kicking off at 4:05 ET on Sunday.

