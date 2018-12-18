Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Logs full practice Tuesday

Gordon (knee) was a full practice participant Tuesday.

Gordon's listing on the injury report follows coach Anthony Lynn telling Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com that the running back was "full speed" in Tuesday's session. As a result, the Chargers are slated to have their workhorse running back available for Saturday's matchup with the Ravens' third-ranked run defense (87.6 yards per game). With Austin Ekeler (head/neck) still in the concussion protocol, Gordon may not have as much competition for reps, though Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome will be on hand to give him a breather in his first appearance since Week 12.

More News
Our Latest Stories