Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Logs limited practice Thursday
The Chargers listed Gordon (ankle) as a limited practice participant Thursday.
It was thought that the running back would be listed as a non-participant, but evidently he got some work in Thursday. Assuming his ankle responds fine to the work he put in, Gordon would appear to be headed toward active status Sunday against the Raiders. More on his status no later than Friday, when the Chargers release their final Week 17 injury report.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Absent for another practice•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Not practicing despite optimism•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Optimistic about Week 17 availability•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Potential game-time call Week 17•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Runs for 81 yards, tweaks ankle Sunday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Scores, racks up 169 scrimmage yards•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.