Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Logs limited practice Thursday

The Chargers listed Gordon (ankle) as a limited practice participant Thursday.

It was thought that the running back would be listed as a non-participant, but evidently he got some work in Thursday. Assuming his ankle responds fine to the work he put in, Gordon would appear to be headed toward active status Sunday against the Raiders. More on his status no later than Friday, when the Chargers release their final Week 17 injury report.

