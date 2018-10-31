Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Logs limited practice Wednesday
Gordon (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.
Gordon sat out the Chargers' Oct. 21 win over the Titans in London after heading into that contest as a game-time decision. Following the Chargers' bye week, he appears to be trending in the right direction in advance of Sunday's game against the Seahawks. Austin Ekeler -- who drew the start at running back for the team in Week 7 -- waits in the wings in the event that Gordon's hamstring issue flares up as the week progresses.
