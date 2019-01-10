Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Logs limited practice
Gordon (knee) returned to a limited practice Thursday.
Gordon sat out Wednesday's practice, but his return to the field Thursday puts him on the right track in advance of Sunday's playoff game against the Patriots. We'll circle back Friday to see if the Chargers list their top running back as questionable for the contest or remove Gordon altogether from the team's final injury report of the week.
