Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Looking healthy to open camp
Gordon (knee) has looked healthy throughout the beginning stages of the Chargers training camp, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
While the Chargers have yet to practice with pads on, Gordon has nevertheless looked explosive, bursting through the offensive line on a handful of carries. Now eight months removed from the knee and hip injuries that ended his 2016 campaign prematurely, Gordon is looking to break through the 1,000-yard rushing barrier that eluded him last season.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Recovering well from knee, hip injuries•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: May face a bit more competition for snaps•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Expected to take another leap in 2017•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Recovering from sprained PCL•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Scores 12 times in sophomore season•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Ruled out prior to Sunday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....