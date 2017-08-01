Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Looking healthy to open camp

Gordon (knee) has looked healthy throughout the beginning stages of the Chargers training camp, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

While the Chargers have yet to practice with pads on, Gordon has nevertheless looked explosive, bursting through the offensive line on a handful of carries. Now eight months removed from the knee and hip injuries that ended his 2016 campaign prematurely, Gordon is looking to break through the 1,000-yard rushing barrier that eluded him last season.