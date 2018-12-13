Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Looking like no-go Thursday

When asked by Omar Ruiz of NFL Network if he was going to play Thursday against the Chiefs, Gordon (knee) "shook his head sideways, indicating a no."

Gordon's status for Thursday's contest will not be official until the Chargers' inactives released, and there is certainly still a chance he could play, but given that he himself answered the question in regards to his availability, the arrow for him playing is pointing down. Gordon's status will be revealed shortly before 6:00 PM (ET), but the early indication is it will be Justin Jackson starting at running back for the Chargers on Thursday night.