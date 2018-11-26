Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Looking shaky for Week 13

Gordon (knee) received an initial diagnosis of an MCL injury, threatening his availability for Week 13 against the Steelers, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Playing through hamstring and knee injuries, Gordon piled up 66 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns before taking an awkward hit to the leg early in the third quarter of Sunday's 45-10 win over the Cardinals. MCL sprains often come with a recovery timeline of 2-to-4 weeks, but we won't know if that's what Gordon is facing until he has more tests Monday. It's too early to rule out the possibility of damage to other ligaments, and even the best-case scenario could threaten his Week 13 eligibility. Austin Ekeler will lead the Chargers backfield if Gordon misses time, with Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome also candidates to get carries.