Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Looking shaky for Week 13
Gordon (knee) received an initial diagnosis of an MCL injury, threatening his availability for Week 13 against the Steelers, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Playing through hamstring and knee injuries, Gordon piled up 66 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns before taking an awkward hit to the leg early in the third quarter of Sunday's 45-10 win over the Cardinals. MCL sprains often come with a recovery timeline of 2-to-4 weeks, but we won't know if that's what Gordon is facing until he has more tests Monday. It's too early to rule out the possibility of damage to other ligaments, and even the best-case scenario could threaten his Week 13 eligibility. Austin Ekeler will lead the Chargers backfield if Gordon misses time, with Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome also candidates to get carries.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Exits game with knee injury•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Cleared to play Week 12•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Intends to play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Dealing with sore knee•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Listed as questionable for Week 12•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Added to injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...