Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Low yardage total in preseason loss

Gordon carried the ball five times for eight yards in Sunday's preseason loss to the Saints.

It was a dismal performance for the Chargers offense as a whole, as the team failed to score an offensive touchdown the entire game. Gordon played the first three drives of the contest, at one point juking out a defender to the ground on a carry to the outside that netted 11 yards. But with many of the starters along the offensive line resting due to minor injuries, Gordon and the rest of the Chargers' running backs couldn't find much separation up front, leading to just 66 rushing yards total and a dreadful 2.3 yards-per-carry average. The Chargers' upcoming preseason contest against the Rams will be the true measuring stick for Gordon and the rest of the first-team offense, as the team is expected to play the majority of their starters as they look to establish a rhythm heading into the regular season.