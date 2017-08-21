Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Low yardage total in preseason loss
Gordon carried the ball five times for eight yards in Sunday's preseason loss to the Saints.
It was a dismal performance for the Chargers offense as a whole, as the team failed to score an offensive touchdown the entire game. Gordon played the first three drives of the contest, at one point juking out a defender to the ground on a carry to the outside that netted 11 yards. But with many of the starters along the offensive line resting due to minor injuries, Gordon and the rest of the Chargers' running backs couldn't find much separation up front, leading to just 66 rushing yards total and a dreadful 2.3 yards-per-carry average. The Chargers' upcoming preseason contest against the Rams will be the true measuring stick for Gordon and the rest of the first-team offense, as the team is expected to play the majority of their starters as they look to establish a rhythm heading into the regular season.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Carries ball six times in opening preseason contest•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Runs 'decisively' in practice•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Looking healthy to open camp•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Recovering well from knee, hip injuries•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: May face a bit more competition for snaps•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Expected to take another leap in 2017•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...