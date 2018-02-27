Chargers' Melvin Gordon: May have additional competition in backfield
The Chargers may look to acquire another running back during the offseason in an effort to manage Gordon's workload, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.
Despite the emergence of undrafted rookie, Austin Ekeler, who finished his first campaign with 539 total yards and five touchdowns, Williams suggests the Chargers might be eager to acquire another backup more along the lines of an "early-down bruiser", presumably to spell Gordon in short-yardage situations. While Gordon did cross the 1,000-rushing threshold for the first time in his career, he once again failed to average more than four yards-per-carry, joining Leonard Fournette as the only other player in 2017 to rush for 1,000 or more yards and not reach the aforementioned mark. We'll learn more about the Chargers offseason plans in May, when the team must decide whether to pick up Gordon's fifth-year option. Should they do that, the 2015 first-round pick will be slated to accrue just over $10,000,000 dollars in 2019, likely setting the stage for a potential multi-year contract down the road.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Totals 124 yards in win•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Will play Sunday vs. Raiders•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Expected to play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Listed as questionable for Week 17•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Logs limited practice Thursday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Absent for another practice•
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....