Chargers' Melvin Gordon: May have additional competition in backfield

The Chargers may look to acquire another running back during the offseason in an effort to manage Gordon's workload, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.

Despite the emergence of undrafted rookie, Austin Ekeler, who finished his first campaign with 539 total yards and five touchdowns, Williams suggests the Chargers might be eager to acquire another backup more along the lines of an "early-down bruiser", presumably to spell Gordon in short-yardage situations. While Gordon did cross the 1,000-rushing threshold for the first time in his career, he once again failed to average more than four yards-per-carry, joining Leonard Fournette as the only other player in 2017 to rush for 1,000 or more yards and not reach the aforementioned mark. We'll learn more about the Chargers offseason plans in May, when the team must decide whether to pick up Gordon's fifth-year option. Should they do that, the 2015 first-round pick will be slated to accrue just over $10,000,000 dollars in 2019, likely setting the stage for a potential multi-year contract down the road.