Chargers' Melvin Gordon: May only be used in emergency Sunday

Though Gordon is slated to dress for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, the Chargers are only expected to use him in an emergency, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Chargers are apparently satisfied with Gordon's physical condition following his return to the team Thursday after a 64-day holdout, but due to the short time he had to get reacclimated, he won't be asked to take on a significant workload right away. As a result, Austin Ekeler is on track to draw another start and handle most of the snaps out of the backfield, leaving Gordon and Troymaine Pope as the depth options behind him. Based on Rapoport's report, Pope will likely be in line for the No. 2 role, a scenario that would make it difficult for Gordon to bring value even in deeper leagues this week. Coach Anthony Lynn has said that Gordon would reclaim lead-back duties as soon as he's ready to do so, perhaps as soon as the team's Week 5 matchup with Denver.