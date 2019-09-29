Chargers' Melvin Gordon: May only be used in emergency Sunday
Though Gordon is slated to dress for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, the Chargers are only expected to use him in an emergency, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Chargers are apparently satisfied with Gordon's physical condition following his return to the team Thursday after a 64-day holdout, but due to the short time he had to get reacclimated, he won't be asked to take on a significant workload right away. As a result, Austin Ekeler is on track to draw another start and handle most of the snaps out of the backfield, leaving Gordon and Troymaine Pope as the depth options behind him. Based on Rapoport's report, Pope will likely be in line for the No. 2 role, a scenario that would make it difficult for Gordon to bring value even in deeper leagues this week. Coach Anthony Lynn has said that Gordon would reclaim lead-back duties as soon as he's ready to do so, perhaps as soon as the team's Week 5 matchup with Denver.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Eligible to play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: To see limited action•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Might see action in Week 4•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Team granted roster exemption•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Returns to practice•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Reports to team facility•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 4 sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Turnaround coming
It's been a tough stretch for Jared Goff, but if he's ever going to turn things around, it...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...