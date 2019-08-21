Chargers' Melvin Gordon: May sit during regular season
Gordon is expected to miss regular-season time as his holdout for a new contract continues, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Gordon reportedly is keeping in football shape and staying ready to rejoin the Chargers at any point, but the two sides do not appear close to an agreement. The star running back is seeking a deal in the range of the top-three contracts at the position, which would include a salary of at least $13 million per season and $20 million in guarantees. Gordon has performed to a level approaching the top runners in the leagues in recent seasons, despite battling injuries, though the Chargers have expressed confidence in backups Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson as able to carry the load.
