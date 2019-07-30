Chargers' Melvin Gordon: May sit until midseason

Gordon is considering holding out until midseason, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Gordon's faceoff with the Chargers became real when he didn't report to training camp and subsequently was placed on the reserve/did not report list last week. His precise contract demands are unknown, but the top-paid running backs have an AAV in the range of $13-14 million per year, which apparently is out of the Chargers' price range. If he remains away from the team into the regular season, Austin Ekeler would be in line for more carries in addition to his typical pass-catching duties. Beyond Ekeler, Justin Jackson may be the favorite for early-down work after reeling off 4.1 yards per carry as a rookie in 2018.

