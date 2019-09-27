Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Might see action in Week 4

Coach Anthony Lynn hasn't ruled out the possibility that Gordon could suit up Sunday against the Dolphins and play in a limited role, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

With Justin Jackson (calf strain) ruled out for the contest, the Chargers have a bit of a depth issue at running back. At this stage, Austin Ekeler, who filled in for Gordon during his lengthy holdout, still seems likely to head the Chargers' Week 4 backfield, with Troymaine Pope available to serve in a complementary role. Additionally, Detrez Newsome could be elevated from the practice squad if the team chooses not to activate Gordon, who is currently on the NFL's two-week exempt list.