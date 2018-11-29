Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Misses another practice

Gordon (knee) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.

Gordon hasn't been formally ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, though coach Anthony Lynn conceded it's "highly unlikely" the star running back suits up, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. It's expected that Gordon will be sidelined for at least two games while he contends with an MCL sprain in his right knee, though the prevailing belief is he'll be near full strength in advance of the postseason. While Gordon remains idle, the Chargers are set to proceed with Austin Ekeler as their lead back for the second time this season after Gordon sat out a Week 7 game against the Titans due to a hamstring issue.

More News
Our Latest Stories