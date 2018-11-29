Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Misses another practice
Gordon (knee) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.
Gordon hasn't been formally ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, though coach Anthony Lynn conceded it's "highly unlikely" the star running back suits up, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. It's expected that Gordon will be sidelined for at least two games while he contends with an MCL sprain in his right knee, though the prevailing belief is he'll be near full strength in advance of the postseason. While Gordon remains idle, the Chargers are set to proceed with Austin Ekeler as their lead back for the second time this season after Gordon sat out a Week 7 game against the Titans due to a hamstring issue.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Considered week-to-week•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Likely facing multi-game absence•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Looking shaky for Week 13•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Exits game with knee injury•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Cleared to play Week 12•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Intends to play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 things to know
It's the most important week of the season. Playoff spots are on the line. Here's what you...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 13 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...