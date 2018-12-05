Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Misses practice Wednesday

Gordon (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.

Per Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com, coach Anthony Lynn indicated that as the week rolls along Gordon's ability to change directions and protect himself in team drills will be important factors in determining the running back's availability for Sunday's game against the Bengals. Next up for the team's backfield touches if Gordon is unavailable this weekend are Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson.

