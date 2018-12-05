Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Misses practice Wednesday
Gordon (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.
Per Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com, coach Anthony Lynn indicated that as the week rolls along Gordon's ability to change directions and protect himself in team drills will be important factors in determining the running back's availability for Sunday's game against the Bengals. Next up for the team's backfield touches if Gordon is unavailable this weekend are Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson.
More News
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Could be ready for Week 14•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Officially out for Week 13•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Misses another practice•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Considered week-to-week•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Likely facing multi-game absence•
-
Chargers' Melvin Gordon: Looking shaky for Week 13•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
History is on Amari Cooper and Julian Edelman as they prepare for Week 14, Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Sanders injury reaction
Emmanuel Sanders suffered what sounds like a season-ending injury Wednesday at practice. Chris...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
All those new, shiny running backs you nabbed on waivers last night? You're starting them all...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Sneak Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Big Questions
What are the biggest issues for Fantasy owners going into Week 14? Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard...